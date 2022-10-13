AMARILLO, Texas — Two Portales residents were killed in a crash on Interstate 27 about three miles south of Amarillo on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash was reported around 2:30 a.m.

A pickup truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it crashed head-on with a passenger car. DPS said first responders rescued the driver of the pickup truck before it was fully engulfed in flames.

DPS said both occupants of the passenger car were pronounced dead on scene. They were identified as Alicia Bustos, 21, and Analuisa Mendoza, 21, both of Portales, New Mexico.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Rayna Smith, 18, of Canyon, “had been drinking alcohol,” DPS said.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, according to DPS.