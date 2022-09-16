LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock teen was arrested after being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, Summer Colvin, 17, punched the victim in the back of the head while he was driving, and she was in the back seat. The victim turned into the parking of a fast food restaurant in the 2000 block of 50th street. When he opened the rear door, he noticed Colvin pointing a gun at him.

The police report stated the victim tried to grab the gun from Colvin and Colvin shot the victim. After he was shot, the victim told Colvin to get out of the car and drove off.

The victim was later taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries by a relative. Colvin was arrested at an apartment complex in North Lubbock.

Colvin was previously reported missing in August 2022.

As of Friday afternoon, Colvin was in the custody of the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.