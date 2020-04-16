Teenager killed in crash Sunday night in Gaines County, DPS says

SEMINOLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday afternoon released information about a deadly crash that happened Sunday in Gaines County.

DPS said the driver of a pickup truck, Benjamin Klassen, 17, of Seminole was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said the truck went through a curve in the road at an “unsafe speed” along State Highway 214 more than 7 miles northwest of Seminole.

The truck rolled and hit a utility pole, DPS said.

The passenger, Ana Bruan, 16, of Seminole was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock for her injuries, according to DPS.

The time of the crash was 10:14 p.m., DPS said. Conditions were dry and clear. DPS listed the speed limit as 75 miles per hour.