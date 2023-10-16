LUBBOCK, Texas– An East Lubbock home was shot approximately ten times early Wednesday morning as a result of an apparent love triangle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

The report stated officers were responding to an unrelated call in the area when they heard gunshots and began searching for victims and evidence. Officers later initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle believed to be the suspect. During the stop, one of the suspects ran from the scene before being arrested.

While searching for the suspect, officers received a call from a woman saying her house was shot at. The victim’s car had “several bullet holes,” and officers found a “large amount of brass shell casings” at the scene, according to the report.

The report stated the victim told officers the suspect’s reason for the shooting was because she was upset that her ex-significant other was dating someone else. The suspect was accused of threatening to go to one of the involved parties’ homes or workplace “to beat her [up].”

The report also said the suspect and her friends were known to “have drugs and a large selection of firearms.”

The suspect, along with two others, were arrested following the traffic stop. One of the suspects was accused of kicking an officer twice.

The suspects were all charged with Engaging in Organized Crime. One of the suspects was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and later posted bond. The two remaining suspects were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.