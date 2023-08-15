LUBBOCK, Texas– Three teens were arrested after they were accused of robbing two men at an apartment building in Central Lubbock with a “semi-automatic handgun,”, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, officers were called to the 1600 block of 27th Street on Sunday night after receiving a from a man saying he and his friend were robbed at gunpoint. The report said the victims were “flagged down by Jamareun Hooper,19 and another suspect who was juvenile.

The two robbed the victims of cash and a cell phone and were chased upstairs to an apartment, where they were held at gunpoint by Eli Hernandez, 18. The suspects went into the apartment and the victims “fled due to fear.”

Once officers arrived, Hooper, Hernandez, the juvenile suspect, and a female were seen inside a car near the apartment building. Officers determined the three suspects matched the descriptions given to them by the victims.

Hooper and Hernandez were both charged with Aggravated Robbery and other charges related to the crime. As of Wednesday morning, the two remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on $37,750.