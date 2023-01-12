HOBBS, New Mexico — The Hobbs Police Department arrested two people and was looking for a third suspect in connection to a shooting after officers responded to several calls of shots fired in the evening hours of Monday through the morning hours of Tuesday, according to a press release from the Hobbs Police Department.

During the investigation, officers learned that two people “had been struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at two different locations,” according to the press release.

Witnesses described the vehicles involved as a gold minivan and a black convertible Mustang.

Officers learned that the driver of the gold minivan was Ashley Aguilar, 19, with Xavier Flores, 18, riding in the passenger seat, according to the press release. The black Mustang was occupied by two males, the passenger being Uzielle Aranda, 18.

Among the several shots fired incidents from Monday, officers responded to a gas station near Texas and Dal Paso just before 7:45 p.m.

Witnesses said that “words were exchanged” between the passengers of both vehicles before shots were fired by Aranda towards Flores and Aguilar, according to the press release. The press release then stated that Flores returned fire as “Aranda was fleeing the scene.”

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers located Aguilar, the driver of the gold minivan. Three other occupants were with Aguilar, all listed as juveniles in the press release. Two of the juveniles refused to identify themselves to authorities and were subsequently arrested and charged with Concealing Identity. They were later identified and released “to their respective guardians,” the press release said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Aranda for Aggravated Assault and Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle; both fourth degree felonies. As of Wednesday evening, Aranda had not been arrested.

An arrest warrant was issued for Flores for the same charges as Aranda, who was at the Lea County Detention Center on unrelated charges as of Wednesday evening.

Aguilar was arrested and charged with Accessory to Shooting at or From a Motor Vehicle, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Resisting; Evading; Obstructing an Officer.

The press release said that the investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the shots-fired incidents was encouraged to call the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.