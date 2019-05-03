Terri Tells You – Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats, the Austin-based warm cookie delivery company, is now open in Lubbock at 411 University Avenue #200. Tiff’s Treats was the first company in the country to pioneer warm cookie delivery, beginning in 1999 when friends Tiffany and Leon Chen decided to bake and deliver cookies for fellow students at The University of Texas to help them get through exams. 20 years later, Tiffany and Leon are married with two children, and the business has expanded to 49 stores across Texas and into Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. Our doors are open as of Monday, April 29, with the grand opening celebration taking place Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Tiff’s Treats menu boasts 10 classic flavors of warm cookies, as well as warm fudgy brownies. The Tiffwichâ customizable ice cream sandwich pairs your favorite cookie with cold vanilla ice cream, and our signature Tiffblitzâ blends cold vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookies and fudgy brownie bites. Cookie-pairing drinks include cold milk and chocolate milk and Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso and bottled Frappucinos.

We keep our menu intentionally small to always have our fan-favorite classic cookies available:

– Chocolate chip

– Chocolate chip pecan

– Snickerdoodle

– Peanut butter

– Peanut butter chocolate chip

– White chocolate chip & almond

– M&M

– Sugar

– Oatmeal raisin

– Oatmeal chocolate chip

Our cookies are priced at $16/dozen. At the grand opening, they will be available for $5/dozen in our top three flavors: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and oatmeal raisin. Please see our menu at https://www.cookiedelivery.com/Menu.aspx for details and special packaging options.

Tiff’s Treats is a delicious idea for dessert delivery to your home or business, client gifts, meeting snacks, birthday gifts, commemorating a milestone or just satisfying a sweet tooth. Baked fresh when you order from premium ingredients, all cookies and brownies are delivered warm, straight from the oven, in a white box complete with a colorful ribbon. For those who

appreciate the experience of a warm cookie made from scratch with only the finest ingredients, Tiff’s Treats offers something thoroughly enjoyable.

Tiff’s Treats is consistently focused on giving back, with each store’s grand opening fundraiser filling a need for a local charity. All proceeds at the grand opening celebrations, up to $5,000, go to the selected charity. To date, Tiff’s Treats has donated more than $150,000 to worthy causes.

With Lubbock’s economic growth and development in recent years, and as the population has grown, we’ve received more and more requests on social media for a Lubbock location. For years we’ve been delivering cookies in cities with major universities, like The University of Texas, Southern Methodist University, Texas Christian University, and more recently Texas A&M and Baylor Universities. Lubbock has waited patiently, and we’re excited to now serve both university students as well as local businesses and individuals with “warm cookie moments,” as we like to call them.

Company-wide, Tiff’s Treats has more than 900 employees. At our Lubbock store, we’ll have about 20 employees.

At our grand opening Saturday (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.), benefiting Sondra’s Song, attendees will be able to purchase our fan-favorite cookies for just $5/dozen and have a chance to win gift cards and prizes. We will give the first 40 people in line at 9 a.m. a $100 Tiff’s Treats gift card. All others in line at 9 a.m. will receive a $10 gift card (must be 18 or older). Everyone who attends will have a chance to win gift cards from local restaurants and shops inserted into random boxes of cookies, and be entered in a drawing for free cookies for a year.

Guests attending the grand opening are encouraged to arrive early and bring new or unused hygiene or every-day home items that would help someone who is just starting out on their own. Tiff’s Treats will give a $5 gift card to everyone who donates. All proceeds from the day, up to $5,000, will go to Sondra’s Song to pay for housing needs such as rent, utilities, groceries and more for six young adults transitioning out of foster care.

Where people can find more information about the shop: www.cookiedelivery.com

Location and times of operation:

Our store is located at 411 University Avenue #200, in the Overton at 6th shopping center. With this location perfectly situated between the Texas Tech campus and downtown, we’re able to deliver warm cookies to both areas in a flash. Our normal business hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – midnight and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. – midnight.