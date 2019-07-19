Terri Tells You – West Texas Ultimate Makeover

Ladies, this is your chance to win a Huge Makeover! Businesses and Individuals from all over Lubbock have chosen to bless the winner with Hair and Face treatments, Lashes, Life Coaching, Personal Training, Makeup, Clothing, Stylists, a Portrait Session, and a reveal party!

Dr. Jenn Owen with Owen Health Group, Wendy Wilcox, Nurse Practitioner with Owen Health Group, and co-owners of GEM Studio, Lauren Pruitt and Kalen Berry tell us what people can expect and how to register!

Here are just a few of the items in the prize package…

Free Set of Hair extensions, color and maintenance for a year and color touch ups – GEM Studio

Tailored aesthetic treatment – Owen Health Group

Botox and Filler – Dr. Clark Mooty

Lashes – Lash’d Avenue

Life Coach – Move Love Moxie

Personal Training and nutrition coach – Denise Rose

Makeup – Allison Farr

$450 in clothing from All About Moi, Krush Couture, and Forget Me Knot

Personal Stylists – Magen Reaves and Chelsi Henderson

Customized box of “goodies” products, and makeup tailored for the winner

Portrait Session with Casey Lambert

Reveal Party at The Shack

You can nominate yourself or someone you know until Midnight on August 15th. The winner will experience the transformation throughout the fall.

Here is how you enter…

1st – Record and email a video no longer than 5 minutes to westtxultimatemakeover@gmail.com on why you or the person you are nominating should win the makeover. The email must include the persons name, age and Instagram Handle.

2nd – Go to Instagram and follow @westtexasultimatemakeover and like their account. Then click on the following on their account and follow all of the business accounts listed. Then re-post the picture of the West Texas Ultimate Makeover and tag three of your friends.

Ladies and Gentlemen get to nominating! If you are a business or individual who would like to participate in giving something away for this makeover, you can call 806-778-0781 and ask for Lauren.