Terri Tells You

14-year old Charlie Pitner is in his 8th year for the Kids 4 Kids Coat Drive. From the time he was just six years old, Charlie wanted to help others. He heard a radio advertisement about donating $40 per month to help children receive coats but his parents told him that was a lot of money to come up with every month when there are local children that could benefit.

That’s what started Charlie’s Kids 4 Kids Coat Drive. Charlie is looking for all sizes of new or gently used coats and even hoodies. This year the coats are being donated to Kingdom Come Ministries.

There are several locations you can drop them off…The First United Methodist Church, Triple J’s, Wentz Orthodontics, Ready-Set-Go, and Best In-home care.

You have until December 15th to get out and purchase a new coat or go through your closets and your kids closets and donate that coat they have grown out of. It will make a huge difference in the life of a child.