LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas filed a federal lawsuit Thursday in the Lubbock division of federal court opposing the Biden administration’s response to the recent overturning Roe v. Wade.

The lawsuit, claimed the Biden administration is attempting to use federal law to “transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic.”

“President Biden is flagrantly disregarding the legislative and democratic process — and flouting the Supreme Court’s ruling before the ink is dry — by having his appointed bureaucrats mandate that hospitals and emergency medicine physicians must perform abortions,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit came after recent guidance by the administration that said doctors and hospitals must follow federal law and provide abortions if there is a medical emergency, regardless of state law.

The lawsuit is seeking a permanent injunction prohibiting the administration from enforcing the guidance.

Ken Paxton released a statement and said he “will not allow [Biden] to undermine and distort existing laws to fit his administration’s unlawful agenda.”