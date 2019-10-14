Texas A&M System employees were asked to teach office pet birds to say “howdy.” It didn’t go well.

A few parakeets that seemed to cause most of the consternation were swiftly removed and the birds that remain are well-liked by employees, a System spokesperson said.
COLLEGE STATION — Last fall, employees in a Texas A&M University System office space were alerted that three parakeets had been placed in the building’s light-filled atrium, and that more were on the way.
They were to be greeted warmly: “The first word we would like to teach them is ‘HOWDY!'” an employee for Chancellor John Sharp wrote in an October 2018 email. “Please help them learn by addressing them this way when you see them.”
But — for at least a few days — the birds prompted a different reaction from some employees, who said in emails that their winged guests took to “flying around like crazy” and “don’t understand why we are chasing them.”
“Four birds landed on Cliff’s computer last night. Lona chased them out with a baby gate, while Wanda waved her hands like a crazy person so the bird would not fly down towards our area,” an employee wrote in an October 2018 email. “I hear 2 more birds will be arriving soon. Trying to hold it together over here… are we really spending time on birds?”
“This is not funny and this isn’t a good environment for the birds,” the employee wrote in a separate email. “Maybe someone could recommend we buy a cage and put the birds in it, if we need to have birds, they should be contained.”
Another person asked a colleague in May if they had been “‘pooped’ upon yet.”