LUBBOCK, Texas -- As of Tuesday afternoon, the City of Lubbock COVID-19 dashboard reported -18 (negative eighteen) hospital beds available. It said there were 20 beds available for 38 patients who needed them.

Lubbock added a new section Tuesday to its information dashboard specifically for the availability of hospital beds. In the afternoon, there -18 beds. By Tuesday evening, the dashboard was updated to show it improved to -12.