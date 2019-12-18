Texas Board of Respiratory Care suspends Slaton respiratory practitioner

SLATON, Texas — State regulators on Wednesday suspended the license of David Wayne Smith, RCP saying that his practice “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

An official statement said, “The Board panel found that on or about November 22, 2019, Mr. Smith reported to his work shift while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Smith submitted a blood sample that was positive for alcohol.”

The following is the full statement from the Texas Board of Respiratory Care:

On December 18, 2019, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Respiratory Care temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas respiratory care practitioner permit of David Wayne Smith, RCP (Lic. No. RCP00065103), after determining his continuation in the practice of respiratory care poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel found that on or about November 22, 2019, Mr. Smith reported to his work shift while under the influence of alcohol. Mr. Smith submitted a blood sample that was positive for alcohol.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Mr. Smith, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Mr. Smith.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.