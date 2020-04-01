Texas Department of Transportation enforcing Gov. Abbott’s travel quarantine requirements

LUBBOCK, Texas – Whether you are driving or flying, if you are coming to Texas from California, Washington State, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or the cities of Miami, Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans or Atlanta you must fill out a DPS form and self-quarantine for two weeks.

“You’re feeling sick or you have any signs or symptoms like that you can visit with them to or they can get your medical care there at the airport. But if not, you fill out the information, hand it off to the trooper then go on to collect your luggage,” said Johnny Bures, Texas DPS Sergeant.

If you are flying in from these locations DPs will be at the gate giving you information to fill out or you can print these out ahead of time and fill them out as well.

“Just kind of names, date of birth, driver’s license, passport info and then seeing where they’re going and asking those folks to sell quarantine for 14 days,” said Bures.

These exectuive orders from Govenor Greg Abbott are to keep Texas safe from the spread of COVID-19.

“Folks will see what’s going on right now and we’re trying to keep the disease from spreading as best we can. So if we can catch one person, and spread into several here in our communities in our state, then you know you’re doing a good job out there,” said Bures.

If you are caught not quaratining for two weeks you can be fine and/or face jail time.

“If you’re not following an executive order, you’re fine to carry off subject to fines or penalties confinement, so you can be up to 180 days in jail or thousand dollar fine or both,” said Bures.

There is not a set date for how long these orders will last.