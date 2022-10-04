COLORADO CITY, Texas – Pedro Martinez, 44, an inmate at the Mitchell County Jail in Colorado City, escaped on Tuesday at approximately 5:20 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, Martinez had been given “trustee” status in the jail inmate system and was helping unload a food supply truck when he escaped. The jailer in charge of supervising the inmates noticed Martinez was missing at 5:28 a.m.

Officials told EverythingLubbock.com Martinez was not described as “extremely dangerous” but encouraged the public not to approach or apprehend Martinez.

DPS says Martinez was described as having black colored hair with facial hair and was wearing an orange shirt, and orange and white striped pants at the time of his escape.

According to DPS, Martinez was arrested in March 2022 on drug related charges and was awaiting trial at the time of the escape.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Martinez was not located by authorities.

If anyone has any information about Martinez’s location, they are encouraged to call the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office at (325)728-5261 or the Colorado City Police Department at (325)-728-5294.