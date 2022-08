COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a 7-year-old girl last seen in College Station on Tuesday.

Ana Cristina Torres Medina has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Bryan Police Department.

She is possibly in a 2005 Dodge Durango with Texas license plate HBY0222. They are also possibly headed toward the Texas/Mexico border.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.