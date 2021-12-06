Texas man sentenced to 15 years for Sexually Exploiting a Minor

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas – A Waco man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Arthur Ray Dickey, Jr. produced a video while engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor. In addition to the 15 years in federal prison, the defendant was ordered to serve ten years of supervised release after his term of incarceration.

In January 2020, the defendant also was sentenced by the State of Texas to eight years in state prison for aggravated robbery and compelling prostitution. The state and federal sentences will run consecutive.

Dickey pleaded guilty on June 28 to one count of sexual exploitation of children. The Austin Police Department investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Grant Sparks prosecuted the case.

Source: United States Department of Justice