Texas, phase 2 reopening, more businesses can now open, Gov. Abbott announces

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced another round of business reopening.

“Texas is prepared to move into phase 2 for further opening up of business,” Abbott said. In mid-March, the governor began to issue a series of orders that closed many businesses and put restrictions on the ones that could remain open. He did so in response to COVID-19 or coronavirus.

“Every decision I have made, as well as every decision I will announce today, is unanimously supported by our team of medical experts,” Abbott said.

“Effective today,” Abbott said on Monday, “other personal service businesses will also be able to open.”

The list and further details were said to be available on the governor’s website (specific links different businesses are found below).

“Businesses located in office buildings – they are able to open,” Abbott said. “They can open to the greater of 10 employees or 25 percent of their workforce provided that the employees maintain safe social distancing.”

“Starting immediately, child-care services are able to open,” Abbott said. “That also includes programs like Boys and Girls Clubs and YMCA programs.”

Some counties including Potter, Randall and El Paso counties must delay the start of Phase 2 for one week, the governor said.

The following items are taken from the governor’s website:

Specifics about personal care services:

Businesses operating as massage establishments or providers of personal-care and beauty services not previously authorized to operate during the declared emergency may operate provided they can ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between operating work stations. Such businesses include but are not limited to massage establishments, other massage services by licensed massage therapists or other licensed persons, electrolysis, waxing, tattoo studios, piercing studios, and hair loss treatment and growth services.

Rodeos can happen starting May 22:

Effective May 22, 2020, individuals may engage in, and sponsors may put on, rodeos and equestrian events. Spectators are allowed, provided that indoor venues limit the number of spectators to no more than 25% of the total listed occupancy of the venue, and outdoor venues may operate at up to 25% of the normal operating limits as determined by the facility owner. Six feet of separation between individuals not within the same household should be maintained to the extent feasible. To the extent the rodeo or equestrian event has spectators, the person sponsoring the event must ensure that ingress and egress from the venue allows for 6 feet of social distancing between individuals on entering and exiting the venue. Larger gatherings that include a rodeo or equestrian event, such as a county fair, are not authorized at time.

Bingo halls and bowling alleys can open:

Effective May 22, 2020, bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcasting, and skating rinks may operate up to 25% of their total listed occupancy. Bowling alleys must ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between operating bowling lanes, bingo halls must ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between customers playing bingo, and facilities which are simulcasting must ensure their patrons are engaging in at least 6 feet social distancing. Any components of the establishments or facilities that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcades, must remain closed.

Youth sports can hold practices and games:

Effective May 31, 2020, youth sports may begin holding practices without spectators other than one parent or guardian per participant, as needed. Those sports may begin holding games or similar competitions, with or without spectators, on or after June 15, 2020. Spectators should maintain at least 6 feet social distancing from individuals not within the spectator’s group.

The following is taken from the governor’s Reopen Texas web page.

