Republican Mark Yancey challenges John Cornyn in Senate primary

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Sen. John Cornyn has support from President Donald Trump and the Republican Party establishment. He’s the clear favorite in the March primary. But he still faces challengers for the nomination.

Dallas businessman Mark Yancey is one of four Republicans challenging Cornyn for the nomination. Yancey has spent 33 years in the private sector and says his business perspective would make him a good leader in Washington.

“I’ve created hundreds of well-paying jobs,” Yancey said. “I want to take that same concept to Washington.”

Yancey has no experience in government. He sees that as a good thing, saying the current system in Washington is broken.

“It is so politically charged, nothing’s being accomplished up there, and we think John Cornyn is a big part of that,” Yancey said. “Something needs to change.”