Allen West named new chairman of the Texas GOP during convention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allen West is the new chairman of the Texas GOP.

West ousted incumbent James Dickey for the party’s top job during the GOP virtual state convention Monday morning.

“I just want to say how truly humbled I am by this honor, and that I will work hard for Texas and Texans,” West said. “Now the work begins.”

West claimed the win just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, and the Texas Tribune reported that Dickey conceded the seat about an hour later.

“I wish Lt. Col. West the very best in this role,” Dickey wrote on Facebook. “Let’s win in November,”

West is a former Florida congressman and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col.