Changes coming to Texas beginning September 1

September 1 is fast approaching and that means a lot of changes coming around Texas where new laws will go into effect.

From firearms to lemonade stands and age restrictions to alcohol sales, there are a few laws you might want to be aware of.

Open carry allowed after a natural disaster

After Hurricane Harvey and the Alto tornadoes, many people were left vulnerable when it came to protecting what little they had left.

A new bill allows Texans complying with an evacuation order to temporarily carry their guns without a license for up to 48 hours, so long as they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a firearm.

Texas gun bill will allow firearm carry after natural disasters

Legalized lemonade stands

Originally, cities and neighborhoods banned lemonade stands and required permits for children to operate them.

Support for this law grew after police in Overton shut down a lemonade stand run by two siblings who were raising money to buy their dad a father’s day present.

Now, all children will be able to operate lemonade stands without a license.

Gov. Abbott signs bill allowing kids to operate lemonade stands without license

It’s now legal for kids to sell lemonade at stands.



We had to pass a law because police shut down a kid’s lemonade stand.



Thanks to ⁦@RepMattKrause⁩. #txlege #LEMONADE pic.twitter.com/xwfCob2nvV — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 11, 2019

Tobacco age raised to 21

Despite the controversy, Texas became the 16th state in the U.S. to raise the minimum purchasing age for tobacco to 21 years.

According to the Texas21 Coalition, 7.4% of high school students smoke and over 10% use e-cigarettes, while 10,400 kids become daily smokers every year.

The age restriction does not apply to those in the military, where they are allowed to join at 18 years of age without parent’s consent.

Texas Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September

Texans can purchase beer-to-go

The new law extends the operations of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and reduces burdensome regulations on the beer and wine industry.

Now people are allowed to purchase and take beer home from craft breweries in Texas.

Beer-to-go sales now allowed after Governor Abbott signs bill

I just signed a law allowing “Beer-to-Go” in Texas.



It allows you to take home beer from Craft Breweries in Texas.



Enjoy responsibly.



Thanks #txlege #beer pic.twitter.com/qDRkZgS9m6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 15, 2019

Dogs are allowed on restaurant patios

After signing, cities cannot pass ordinances that restrict restaurants from allowing people from bringing their pets with them to outdoor eating areas.

Dogs will be required to be on leashes, be well controlled, and well-behaved.

Governor signs bill lifting restrictions on pooches on restaurant patios

Property taxes

The new legislation aims to slow the growth of Texans’ property tax bills.

Now, if a city or county government wants to raise 3.5 percent more property tax revenue from the previous year, they must get voter approval.

Gov. Greg Abbott signs property tax reform bill

Feral hogs can be killed without a license

Feral hogs have caused thousands in property damages throughout the Southern U.S.

Now Texans are allowed to kill them without a license and don’t have to prove damages before killing.

Gov. Abbott signs Hughes’ bill to allow killing feral hogs without license

