Democrat Erin Zwiener claims victory in Texas House District 45

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before midnight on Election Day, incumbent Democrat Erin Zwiener claimed victory over Republican Carrie Isaac in the race for Texas House District 45.

With all early and Election Day votes counted, Zwiener held a lead of 1,200 votes. Mail-in ballots received on Wednesday and approved provisional ballots still have to be counted.

“I want to give a deep, heartfelt, thank you to every Texan that voted today, to the volunteers and staff who worked tirelessly to get out our message, to the people of Hays and Blanco Counties who put their trust in me once again,” Zwiener said in a statement. “Now it’s time to get ready for the 87th Legislative Session, so that we safely rebuild the Texas economy and continue to fight for public education, affordable health care, and this beautiful slice of Texas we call home.”

See election results below:

Zwiener was first elected to the Texas House in 2018. In her first term, she stood for issues of conservation and environmentalism on the Agriculture and Livestock Committee and the Environmental Regulation Committee. In 2019, Texas Monthly noted her as “one of the most savvy freshmen and potential future leader of the House Democrats.”

Isaac is the Executive Director of the Digital Education and Work Initiative of Texas, a nonprofit that employs people in digital jobs. She has a Master’s degree in health education and campaigned on her work for community health during the coronavirus pandemic. Issac is the wife of former District 45 representative Jason Isaac, who resigned his seat to run for Congress in 2018.

Texas House District 45 covers Hays and Blanco counties. Zwiener flipped the seat blue in 2018, and the district was a top target for Republicans this year.