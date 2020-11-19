DPS: Irving man arrested, suspected of DWI after crash damaged Texas Capitol gate

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A North Texas man was arrested in the early-morning hours of Thursday after a vehicle crash caused damage to the Texas Capitol grounds, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A DPS spokesperson confirmed the agency is investigating a motor vehicle crash that happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

“A 2002 Ford Explorer, was northbound on North Congress Avenue when the driver failed to make a turn and drove straight onto the northbound sidewalk and then into the Texas State Capitol south gate area, causing major damage to the wall and gate,” DPS Staff Sergeant Victor Taylor stated.

The driver, identified as Jose N. Lopez, 22, of Irving, was arrested and faces a charge of DWI and transported to the Travis County Sherriff’s Office, Taylor revealed.

Crews were spotted Thursday morning repairing the areas of the fencing and gate that were damaged. The Texas State Preservation Board, which maintains the Capitol grounds, did yet not have an estimate for the cost of repairs as the agency was still cleaning up the wreckage and assessing the damage, according to an SPB spokesperson.

DPS indicated the crash was still under investigation as of Thursday morning.