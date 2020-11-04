Guevara faces incumbent Bucy for Texas House District 136 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Incumbent Democratic State Representative John Bucy III will defend his seat against Republican challenger Mike Guevara in Texas State House District 136.
Bucy, a small business owner, made headlines in 2018 for defeating former Republican State Representative Tony Dale, who had previously held the seat since 2018.
Guevara, who is a longtime Hill Country resident, is also a small business owner.
Texas House District 136 extends from north Austin to Leander in western Williamson County.