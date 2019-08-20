Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick out of hospital after heart stent procedure, urges heart health awareness

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is out from the hospital after undergoing a heart stent procedure and is now urging Texans to pay attention to their heart health.

According to the Lt. Governor’s office, Patrick was taken to the hospital for tests after experiencing significant chest pain on Thursday evening. After a number of tests returned negative results, the doctor performed one final test and discovered a dangerous heart blockage.

A stent was immediately put into place.

In a Saturday press release, Patrick’s office said:

“The Lt. Governor is extremely grateful to the doctors at Methodist Willowbrook for going the extra mile and insisting on that final test. He is feeling great today and he has a prognosis for a long, healthy life. He was released from the hospital and will return to work later this week.”

The Lt. Governor’s office said that Patrick is encouraging Texans to pay close attention to the warning signs regarding heart health.