Montgomery Co. Judge Mark Keough turns himself in on charges stemming from car crash

State Rep. Mark Keough, R- The Woodlands, is seen on the Texas House floor during a specially-called session in 2017. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, a former state lawmaker, has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges stemming from a car crash earlier in the year, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

D.A. Michael Holley said Keough surrendered himself to the county jail on Wednesday, after he was charged Tuesday with Driving While Intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor on first offense.

Keough was involved in a car accident on Sept. 10, and was hospitalized.

According to Keough’s Facebook page, the driver of another vehicle involved was a deputy constable. Both were hospitalized, and Keough underwent surgery to his pelvis and hip. After a stint in the intensive care unit, Keough was released from the hospital in early October.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Keough said he was “confident that a just result in our legal system will be reached at the conclusion of this case.”

“I want to make it abundantly clear to you that there was no alcohol present, there were no illegal substances present at the time of the crash,” Keough said.

“The allegations are that my legally prescribed and physician monitored sleep aid was in my system at the time from the night before,” he continued. “According to information that I received, the sleep aid in my blood was within normal therapeutic levels, and I assure you was taken according to my physician’s orders.”

Keough assured Montgomery citizens, however, that while he works to defend his reputation against the allegations, he will continue fighting “so that you can continue to go to work, go to church, gather together, go to school and be with your friends and family.”

The district attorney said Wednesday, “As President Theodore Roosevelt stated, ‘No man is above the law, and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it.'”

Keough represented House District 15 in the Texas Legislature, encompassing Conroe and The Woodlands, for two terms.

Keough’s court date was set for Jan. 5.

A request to DPS for the completed report from the investigation was not immediately returned on Wednesday.