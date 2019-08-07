Speaker Dennis Bonnen apologizes to Texas House members: ‘I said terrible things’

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, apologized to the 150 Texas House members Tuesday.

In an email titled “I’m sorry,” obtained by KXAN News, Bonnen wrote “I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally.”

This comes after a controversial meeting between Speaker Bonnen and Michael Quinn Sullivan, the leader of the political non-profit Empower Texans. Sullivan has accused Bonnen of asking Empower Texans to spend campaign resources against ten incumbents in exchange for House media credentials which would give the group access to lawmakers on the floor.

Sullivan says he has audio of the conversation. Bonnen has denied that account.

However, multiple lawmakers who say they have heard the audio say Bonnen is recorded saying offensive statements against women and LGBTQ members of the Texas House.

“I was stupid to take a meeting with an individual who has worked hard to divide our House. It was a mistake,” wrote Bonnen, “You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.”

Bonnen called on Sullivan to release the entire unedited recording “so the House is no longer held hostage, and we can begin to heal.”

“I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I ask for your forgiveness, and I hope to rebuild your trust,” Bonnen ended the email.

Sullivan originally posted the allegation on his blog for Empower Texans.