TABC creates permit to allow third-party booze delivery

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has created a permit for third-party services to deliver alcohol to residences. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for the holidays, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has made it easier to get booze.

The new Consumer Delivery permit will allow third-party services, such as Favor or Instacart as examples, to deliver alcoholic beverages to residences.

“The Consumer Delivery permit is an important step forward for Texas consumers, as well as alcohol retailers,” Bentley Nettles, the TABC executive director, said.

Customers using popular delivery phone apps can punch up their alcohol orders, and if their preferred service has the permit, the courier can get the beverages at a TABC-approved location and deliver them.

TABC expects to issue the first permits by the third week in December.

The permit was created by the passage of Senate Bill 1450 in May.