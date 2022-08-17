KELLER, Texas — Before the school year started, Keller ISD removed 41 books, including the Bible and a graphic novel adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl,” according to the Texas Tribune.

The books were removed after they were challenged during the previous school year, an email from Keller ISD’s executive director said.

A Keller ISD spokesperson told Texas Tribune the 41 challenged books will need to be reviewed to see if they meet a new policy passed by the school board.

In November 2021, Governor Greg Abbott addressed a letter to state education officials to develop standards in Texas to remove materials deemed obscene from Texas public schools.