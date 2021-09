AUSTIN, Texas – Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election, and has already started the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties – Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin – for the 2020 election.

The Office said in a press release Thursday night that it anticipates the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.

Source: Texas Secretary of State