LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University announced a philanthropic contribution from the Huckabee family for the College of Architecture. The amount was not disclosed.

The college will be named in honor of Tommie J. Huckabee.

“Our vision is not about our family. It’s about you,” said Chris Huckabee, who is the son of Tommie.

Tommie made it through one year of college at Texas Tech but simply ran out of money. He started as an apprentice with a company in Lubbock and in 1967 cofounded Riherd & Huckabee in Andrews and Lubbock.

Chris said his family has goals of helping more first-generation students complete their education and they want it to be the number 1 architecture school in the nation for first generation students.

“I do not feel like this building is worthy of a world class college.”

“This gift will be the vehicle to renovate and expand the footprint of this vision for the college of architecture,” Chris said.

“The Huckabee family gift (amount not disclosed) is the largest ever made to the college,” Texas Tech said.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech: