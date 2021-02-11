Texas Tech Announces 2021 Football Schedule

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi (3) looks to throw as TCU defensive end Khari Coleman (11) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech will play five of its first six games in the state of Texas and will not leave the Lone Star State during the month of November as part of its 2021 football schedule that was released Thursday by the Big 12 Conference office.

The Red Raiders will only leave the state to travel to West Virginia on Oct. 2 through the first half of the schedule. In between, Tech will play in Houston for the Texas Kickoff on Sept. 4 and then the state capital in Austin for its Big 12 opener against Texas on Sept. 25.

Tech will also welcome both Stephen F. Austin (Sept. 11), Florida International (Sept. 18) and TCU (Oct. 9) to Jones AT&T Stadium during that span as part of six home games on tap for the 2021 season. The Horned Frogs will serve as the Red Raiders’ conference home opener for the third time in league history and the first time since 2015.

The back half of the schedule features road trips to Kansas on Oct. 16 and Oklahoma on Oct. 30 sandwiched around a home date with Kansas State on Oct. 23. Tech will have its lone open weekend of the 2021 schedule to start the month of November before wrapping the season with back-to-back home games against Iowa State (Nov. 13) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 20) as well as a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Baylor (Nov. 27).

Game time and television designations for the three non-conference contests will be announced by the conference office this summer. All conference games will be subject to a 14-day selection window, unless otherwise delegated.

Fans wishing to become a new season ticket holder for the 2021 campaign can already place a $50 deposit with the Tech Ticket Office either online or by calling 806-742-TECH. Renewal information for current season ticket holders will be announced in the coming weeks.

(Press release from Texas Tech Athletics)