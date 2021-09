Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez (54) celebrates after defeating Baylor in an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 announced kickoff times for September 25 including Texas Tech at Texas. The start time will be 11:00 a.m. in Austin. It will be broadcast on ABC (KAMC 28 in Lubbock).

The following is from the Big 12.

Kick times and TV networks for #Big12FB on 9/25

Texas Tech at Texas, 11am CT on ABC

SMU at TCU, 11am CT on FS1

Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30pm CT on FOX

Kansas at Duke, 3pm CT on ACC Network

K-State at OSU, 6pm CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU at Oklahoma, 6:30pm CT on ABC