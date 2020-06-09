Texas Tech basketball legend Noel Johnson passed away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball legend Noel Johnson passed away Tuesday at the age of 47 after losing her battle with ovarian cancer.

Johnson was a player on the 1993 NCAA Champion Lady Raider Team. She went on to become an award-winning coach. Her last coaching job was Midwestern State.

“I am heartbroken today,” former Lady Raider coach Marsha Sharp said. “Noel Johnson was one of the most decorated and beloved players in the history of Lady Raider Basketball. Her teammates and coaches respected and loved her greatly.”

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Lady Raider great Noel Johnson.



“We’ve lost a great member of our Texas Tech family,” said Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.

Lady Raider great Noel Johnson is one of eight members of the 2019 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame class.

Johnson was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame and the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Johnson was the winningest coach in the Midwestern State program history. In 2013, Johnson was named the Small College Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. She was named the Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year in 2012.