LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech and the Big 12 Conference formally announced the 2023 football schedule Tuesday.

The Red Raiders will play six home games at Jones AT&T Stadium with visits from Houston, Kansas State, TCU, and UCF during Conference play.

Houston and UCF are two of three new members of the Big 12 Conference that appear on the 2023 schedule. The Red Raiders will also face BYU on the road on Oct. 21 in Provo, Utah.

Big 12 play opens Sept. 23 when the Red Raiders travel to West Virginia, one of five road games on the conference docket. Texas Tech will also make trips to Baylor (Oct. 7), BYU (Oct. 21), Kansas (Nov. 11), and Texas (Nov. 24), the final one of which will take place on the Friday immediately following Thanksgiving.

The schedule features two non-Saturday dates against TCU on Thursday, Nov. 2 which follows the team’s lone open weekend of the season. The other is the regular season final on Friday, No. 24 against Texas in Austin.

The previously released non-conference schedule begins with the season opener at Wyoming on Sept. 21 and follows with home dates against Oregon on Sept. 9 and d Tarleton State on Sept. 16.

2023 Texas Tech Football Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Wyoming

Sept. 9 – Oregon

Sept. 16 – Tarleton State

Sept. 23 – at West Virginia

Sept. 30 – Houston

Oct. 7 – at Baylor

Oct. 14 – Kansas State

Oct. 21 – at BYU

Nov. 2 – TCU (Thursday)

Nov. 11 – at Kansas

Nov. 18 – UCF

Nov. 24 – at Texas (Friday)

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)