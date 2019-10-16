Former Texas Tech Chancellor Kent Hance raising money to pay for Big 12 fine against AD Kirby Hocutt

LUBBOCK, Texas– Shortly after the Big 12 Conference publicly reprimanded and fine Texas Tech athletic directory Kirby Hocutt $25,000 for a statement he made after the double overtime loss at Baylor, Chancellor Kent Hance said he is now raising money to pay for Hocutt’s fine.

“As a private attorney I’m raising the money to pay the fine,” said Hance on his Twitter page.

"As a private attorney I'm raising the money to pay the fine," said Hance. "Support Raiders & Kirby."

The Big 12 Conference posted this news release below:

“The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing the officiating of our contests,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. It is very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the imperative created by schools acting together to manage athletics competition. On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Kirby Hocutt is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for his assistance and support in resolving this matter.”