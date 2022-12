LUBBOCK, Texas – Construction crews began removing the Double T Scoreboard at Jones AT&T Stadium Thursday morning but encountered an issue with the takedown.

The removal was rescheduled for Thursday evening between 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Double T Scoreboard, Texas Tech Jones AT&T Stadium (Jason Davis/CreativeMagic)

The removal of Double T Scoreboard marks the beginning of Texas Tech’s $200 million investment into its football program to construct a new south end zone building to Jones AT&T Stadium as well as the Dustin R. Womble Football Center.