Texas Tech Final 4 Bobblehead unveiled

LUBBOCK, Texas and MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled on Friday an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead of Raider Red, commemorating the first Final Four appearance for the Texas Tech Red Raiders men’s basketball team.

“Texas Tech joined the Virginia Cavaliers, Michigan State Spartans and Auburn Tigers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota for the 2019 Final Four, marking the first Final Four appearance for Texas Tech and Auburn,” according to a FOCO news release.

Texas Tech knocked off Michigan State by a score of 61-51 to advance to the National Championship game, where it faced the Virginia Cavaliers.

Virginia proved too much for Texas Tech in overtime, as the Cavaliers topped Texas Tech by a score of 85-77 in a thrilling title game. The Red Raiders finished the season with 31 wins—the most in program history, the release states.

“We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating Texas Tech’s first Final Four appearance,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Texas Tech fans showed their passion throughout the NCAA Tournament, and this bobblehead is the perfect way for the fans to celebrate Texas Tech’s remarkable season.”

The bobblehead is listed on sale for $40, according to the FOCO website.