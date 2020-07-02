Texas Tech football player arrested, charged with racing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football player Caden Trey Leggett, 20, was arrested on Saturday for racing. He has since posted bond to get out of jail while the criminal case is pending.

Leggett was listed Thursday morning on the Texas Tech Athletics website as a wide receiver for the Red Raiders football team.

A police officer wrote in a report, “While sitting in the parking … [at] 98th and Indiana, I observed three vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the approximate 10000 block of Indiana Avenue.”

“I observed all three vehicles pass through the intersection 98th and Indiana, continuing northbound, at a high rate of speed and through a green light,” the police report said. “Due [to] the rate of speed of all three vehicles, and the lack of other traffic on the highway, I was easily able to determine the vehicles were competing…”

Leggett was pulled over in a Mustang. A second vehicle was described as a Dodge Challenger.

“[Leggett] admitted that he was racing the driver of the Dodge Challenger,” the police report said.

“I observed [Leggett’s] cell phone to be in the center console cup holder of the vehicle. I observed the screen to have a map on it, with what appeared to have a designated route to be traveling. It appeared the map on [Leggett’s] cell phone was a predetermined course … to race on.”

The police report indicated the other two drivers did not stop and would also be charged with racing when they are located.

The case against Leggett was charged as a class B misdemeanor.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Texas Tech Athletics by email to offer a chance for comment.