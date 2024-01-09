Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 9, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s African-American community is grieving the recent passing of one of their own after 22-year-old Gabriel “Gabe” Onyeagu passed away in a car accident near San Antonio on Thursday.

Gabe was a Civil Engineering major at Texas Tech and a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated. A close friend of Gabe’s told EverythingLubbock.com he passed away after colliding with a semi-truck.

Gabe’s fraternity brothers released a social media statement on Sunday saying Gabe’s passing was “an incredible loss not only to our chapter, but more importantly his family, friends, and the community that he touched.”

A balloon release was scheduled for Wednesday evening at 1617 University Avenue at 7:00 p.m. Members of Texas Tech’s National Panhellenic Council are expected to be in attendance. Following the release, there will be a gathering at Clouds Hookah Lounge, where Gabe worked as a DJ.

The late TTU student’s funeral service will be held on January 13 in Houston. If you would like to support Gabe’s family during this time, click here to donate to his GoFundMe.