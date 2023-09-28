LUBBOCK, Texas — Just in 24 hours, Wes Wicker, a Texas Tech graduate, has completely sold out of his Big Wick’s Jalapeno Glaze sauce. Wicker told EverythingLubbock.com he has received orders from 42 states after Big Wick’s glaze was featured in a couple of viral social media videos from the biggest names in barbecue.

Big Wick’s glaze was featured in a couple of Meat Church BBQ’s videos, more recently an 11-minute video centered around the glaze as well as Jon Taffer’s social media video that has gained over 3.5 million views.

Wicker first started making glaze in college back in 2011, he said. Wicker was able to make and sell 600 jars of the sauce between 2011 and 2012.

Wicker said he took a break from the glaze to pursue his career. Wicker’s now-wife nudged him to start making the glaze again after she had been dying to taste what everyone had been talking about. Wicker’s wife, Sarah bought all of the ingredients for Wicker to make the glaze and put him to work. After making the glaze, Wicker posted it on Facebook and it took off. He said people were hounding him for jars of his famous glaze.

Wicker and Sarah have worked together to make and pack 17,000 jars of jelly within four years. He said the business has given him and his wife a lot of quality time working together. The two have traveled all over Texas selling Big Wick’s Jalapeno glaze.



Photo taken by Tim Castleman



Joey McGuire holding Big Wick's Jalapeno Glaze



William Clark Green holding Big Wick's Jalapeno Glaze



Randall King holding Big Wick's Jalapeno Glaze









The sauce first started as a jelly, Wicker said. Over the years the recipe has evolved to meet the needs of the business’ co-packer. Wicker says it has almost the same ingredients as before, just with a different consistency.

Throughout the four years Wicker and his wife have grown the business together, Wicker said there have been many people in their corner helping them. Wicker’s friend, Brett Bearden has helped the couple out in time of need. Bearden has been there to help smoke jalapenos and even let the couple use his empty rental property to make the sauce.

Owner of the All American Eatery, Felix Cedillo, has even driven to Abeliene to meet Sarah for an order that wasn’t his, and he even refused to take any gas money, Wicker said.

Wicker said the glaze is perfect on cream cheese, brie cheese, charcuterie boards and of course, nearly any kind of meat. Wicker said he loves to use the glaze on pork belly burnt ends.

The glaze is available in every United Supermarkets and Market Street location in Lubbock as well as Raider Red Meats. You can also find the glaze being used in about a dozen restaurants, including Las Brisas in Lubbock.

Wicker said they are trying to fulfill the online orders he has gotten within the last week. Until then, it may be a couple of weeks until additional online orders and store orders can be fulfilled, Wicker said.

Wicker said he is “thankful for the support we have in Lubbock and in West Texas.” He added, “so much of our growth is because of the support system in Lubbock.”