Texas Tech HSC statement after student found murdered

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center issued a statement Wednesday afternoon after Molly Beckman, 23, was found murdered.

Police received a call – asking that officers check on the wellbeing of Beckman at the Ashton Pointe Apartments in the 300 block of Frankford Avenue. Officers arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found Beckman deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Police on Wednesday said, “The victim’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, was located deceased in Crosby County.” EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Texas DPS to see if the Texas Rangers would provide more information about the death of Totzke.

The following is the TTUHSC statement.

MEDIA STATEMENT REGARDING MOLLY BECKMAN

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of TTUHSC student Molly Beckman at her off-campus residence. Our community mourns her tragic loss.

We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our campus community. Any students, faculty and staff in need of support are encouraged to use university resources provided by the Counseling Center and Employee Assistance Program. They can be reached at counselingcenter@ttuhsc.edu or (806) 743-1327.

During this time, please respect her family’s privacy and grief as well as those in our university family. In the days ahead, we hope her family and friends will find some comfort in knowing their loss is shared by our School of Health Professions and university.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones and the many members of the Red Raider family as we grieve her loss.

Sincerely,

Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., TTUHSC President

Dawndra Sechrist, OTR, Ph.D TTUHSC School of Health Professions Dean