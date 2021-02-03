Texas Tech HSC student murdered, suspect found dead

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police said the man suspected of killing Texas Tech Health Sciences Center student Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead in Crosby County.

Police believe the man had been romantically involved with Beckman.

Police received a call requesting a “welfare check” of Beckman at the Ashton Pointe Apartments in the 300 block of Frankford Avenue. Officers arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. and found Beckman deceased with multiple stab wounds.

The following is an update from Lubbock Police:

Further Details on Overnight Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred at the Ashton Pointe Apartments, located at 310 Frankford Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department received a call requesting a welfare check to the Ashton Pointe Apartments. Officers arrived on scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. and located 23-year-old Molly Beckman deceased with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing public safety threat. The initial investigation indicates this was a domestic-related homicide and was not random.

A related case in which the victim’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, was located deceased in Crosby County. That case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.

The Metro Unit investigation is ongoing.