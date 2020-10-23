Texas Tech late start, spring 2021, only one day for spring break

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced on Friday morning in a letter from President Lawrence Schovanec to students, faculty and staff that spring break will be only one day in 2021.

Also, Texas Tech said it will delay the start of classes for the spring semester until Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

The following is the letter from Schovanec:

SPRING 2021 SEMESTER

Today, we are announcing updates to the academic calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

Due to the risks of travel exposure for our university community, Spring Break will be reduced from a full week to one day, Friday, March 19. As a result of this change, we will delay the start of classes for the spring semester until Wednesday, January 20, 2021, with faculty reporting for duty on January 19. There is no change to the Winter Intersession schedule that is scheduled for December 10-23 and January 4-10.

With the changes to Spring Break, we will work with deans, chairs and supervisors to allow maximum flexibility and accommodation to faculty, staff, and students who will need to take care of children who may have the Spring Break week off from school.

Residence halls will open to students at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 14 and the university will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 18.

We plan to continue in the spring with a variety of face-to-face, hybrid, and online course modalities while following all of the health and safety protocols as outlined in the Texas Tech Commitment.

The revised Spring 2021 academic calendar is now available online for your reference along with information regarding new student orientation sessions that will be held in January. We thank you in advance for your flexibility as we work to provide the safest possible environment for our students, faculty, and staff.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

President

Texas Tech University