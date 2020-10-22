Texas Tech main campus decision still pending, Angelo State spring semester to start late, no spring break

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech Chancellor Dr. Tedd Mitchell said on Thursday that because of COVID-19, Angelo State University classes will start a week later than previously scheduled and there will be no spring break. ASU is part of the Texas Tech University System.

A decision for the Texas Tech main campus in Lubbock was still pending. Mitchell made his comments in an interview with KAMC and EverythingLubbock.com.

Mitchell said:

“As far as the spring goes, we will be starting classes one week later than we normally would in January, because we won’t have a formal spring break. So, there will be some additional time – perhaps that we’re looking at around the Easter timeframe – the Easter vacation. But spring break itself, we won’t do, so that we can push classes back…”

On Wednesday, Texas Tech announced a combination of virtual and in-person ceremonies for the 2020 fall semester commencement.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Trauma Service Area B (Lubbock and surrounding counties) was over the 15 percent threshold set by Governor Greg Abbott. It was the third day in a row.

If Area B goes over 15 percent for seven days in a row, then nonessential businesses will be capped at half capacity, bars will close and other restrictions will follow.

More specifically, DSHS said 16.82 percent of all hospital patients in Area B on Wednesday were COVID-positive.

Last week the governor dispatched extra medical personnel and medical supplies to Lubbock and Amarillo (which has also been over the 15 percent limit recently).

As of Wednesday, the Lubbock Health Department reported 168 deaths for Lubbock and Lubbock County. There were 2,255 active cases as of Wednesday.

Also, as of Wednesday, Texas Tech reported 2,034 total cases on campus. Of those, 191 were active cases. Nearly three-fourths of the active cases were students. The others were listed as employees.