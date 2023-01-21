MANHATTAN, Kan. – In yet another game where Texas Tech led after the first half, the Red Raider Men’s basketball team is still winless in conference play following a 68 to 58 loss to (13) Kansas State.

After falling behind early in the 1st half, the Red Raiders would slowly chip away at the Kansas State lead. With just 45 seconds left in the first half, a lob by Pop Isaacs to Kevin Obor would give Texas Tech the lead. Isaacs, who had 13 points on Saturday, would put a cherry on top by hitting a half-court buzzer beater to send the Red Raiders to the lockerroom up 33-28.

Texas Tech and Kansas State would trade blows in the next half, but – points by Markquis Nowell would help the Wildcats escape the upset and push Texas Tech to 0-7 in the Big 12 this year.

The Red Raiders return home on Wednesday, January 25th to host West Virginia. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. at the United Supermarkets Arena