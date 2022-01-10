Texas Tech no longer stuck at 25 – jumps up in the AP poll

Texas Tech’s Daniel Batcho (4) and Davion Warren (2) rebound the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech jumped from No. 25 to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll for men’s college basketball. Texas Tech had a gutsy performance but lost to Iowa State while short-handed. Then, Tech took down then-No. 6 Kansas by a score of 75-67.

The Red Raiders are 11 – 3 on the season and one of five Big 12 teams in the top 25. Baylor remains ranked No. 1. Kansas dropped from 6 to 9, while Iowa State dropped to No. 15. Texas dropped to No. 21.

The Red Raiders face Baylor Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on the road.

