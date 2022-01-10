Texas Tech no longer stuck at 25 – jumps up in the AP poll

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech jumped from No. 25 to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll for men’s college basketball. Texas Tech had a gutsy performance but lost to Iowa State while short-handed. Then, Tech took down then-No. 6 Kansas by a score of 75-67.
The Red Raiders are 11 – 3 on the season and one of five Big 12 teams in the top 25. Baylor remains ranked No. 1. Kansas dropped from 6 to 9, while Iowa State dropped to No. 15. Texas dropped to No. 21.
The Red Raiders face Baylor Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. on the road.