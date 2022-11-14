LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.

Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win coming in 2011 in Norman against the top-ranked Sooners. Four of the Texas Tech wins have come in Lubbock, most recently in 2009.

The Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) host Oklahoma State this Saturday. The Sooners will have their first losing Big 12 record since 1998.

The Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) visit Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ames.