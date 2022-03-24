LUBBOCK, Texas – If Texas Tech University is known for one thing, it would probably be the major student fan base. However, it’s not always just students getting super pumped for games. Faculty members also take athletics very seriously here in the Hub City.

One in particular, Dr. Jaclyn Cravens Pickens, an associate professor and program director for the university said she grew up playing sports, and has made it a part of her identity.

She said, “I have another understanding about the time and investment our student athletes have to make in both the classroom and on the court. So, I probably take it to a different level, because it is a passion of mine.”

Needless to say, she’s always in-the-know about what’s going on in the sports world.

“It’s just a given that I’m the one that’s hyped up about something that’s going on with athletics or knows about what recruit is making what decision,” she explained.

She’s even had some major sports breaking news come in while in the middle of teaching a lecture. She said she told her students “let’s take a break” when the coaching change happened last season and Coach Chris Beard decided to go on to the University of Texas.

She knows her students are aware of her investment in Texas Tech Athletics, but it’s beneficial to her as a therapist in the community.

She said, “All around, I think that it’s a good relationship between faculty administration and our students to be good ambassadors of Texas Tech. I think that that’s another real bonus about being engaged with our athletics is that it’s allowed me to connect to a lot of people in the community.”

She and her husband met at Texas Tech and have no plans of leaving Lubbock anytime soon.