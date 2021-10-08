Texas Tech announces $40-$50 million football training center named for Dustin Womble

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech scheduled a press conference Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for “a major announcement” about The Campaign for Fearless Champions.

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced a new $40-$50 million football training center.

The current training center will be demolished and replaced with the Dustin R. Womble Football Center. Hocutt said it would double the current square footage and become one of the largest football development and training centers in the United States.

Watch live using the video player above. Check back shortly for a replay.

Also, Texas Tech will air the press conference live on its social media channels, its official YouTube page and TexasTech.com.